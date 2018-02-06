Driver failed to stop in Batley collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Batley.

At about 8pm on Wednesday, 31 January, a man in his thirties was in collision with a silver vehicle in Bradford Road, close to the junction with Hick Lane.

He was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

He remains there today where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting crime reference 13180052433.