Drug dealer ran into cinema after car crash and asked employee to 'stash' tablets

A drug dealer being followed by police ran into a cinema after a car crash and asked a woman working there to "stash" a bag of tablets, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Kyle Maw pulled out a bag of tablets and placed them on the counter at Showcase Cinema in, Birstall, Batley.

The Showcase cinema at Birstall,. Batley

Prosecutor, Robert Galley, said Maw, 32, told the cinema worker he was a drug dealer and offered to pay her £10 to tell police she was his girlfriend.

The court heard police saw an Audi A4 narrowly avoid a crash near the Gelderd Road cinema just before midnight on March 31 2018.

Police drove into the retail park car park and saw the Audi had crashed into a bush.

A witness told police two men ran from the car, with one heading towards the cinema.

Mr Galley said Maw, of Healey Street, Batley, approached a woman working in the cinema and said: "Listen, I'm a drug dealer and I've got class A drugs on me and the police are looking for me.

"He offered to give her a tenner if she agreed to tell police she was his girlfriend.

"He pulled out a bag of tablets and put them on the counter and asked her to stash them."

Mr Galley said Maw also told the woman: "I could get sent down for life."

Police arrested Maw and found 18 wraps of heroin and 12 wraps of cocaine with a total street value of around £300 along with £352 cash.

Officers seized two mobile phones including a Nokia, which had messages on referring to drug dealing.

Maw told police he had been a passenger in the Audi.

Maw admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Mitigating, Joanne Shepherd said Maw was homeless at the time of the offence and was using cocaine.

Miss Shepherd said Maw has a number of mental health issues and cold have been easily manipulated.

Recorder Andrew Dallas told the court Maw suffers from attention deficit disorder, anxiety, psychosis and neurological problems.

Handing Maw a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, Recorder Andrew Dallas told him: "It seems to me your case is exceptional because of your mental health issues, which are real and extreme based on the reports that I have read."

Maw must also complete a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.