Five people arrested during police operation in Dewsbury town centre

Five people were arrested in Dewsbury during a police operation to tackle child sexual exploitation, human trafficking and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The action taken included a raid on Daisy Hill Mini Mart, which resulted in officers finding cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

A man and woman were arrested for possession of cannabis with the intent to supply following the discovery at the shop in Daisy Hill.

Elsewhere, officers arrested a woman who was wanted on warrant and a second person wanted on warrant due to fines owed.

Another person was arrested for shoplifting and later charged.

The two-day operation was carried out on Friday and Saturday by police working alongside Kirklees licensing and food safety officers, West Yorkshire Trading Standards and the charity Hope for Justice.

Social services and youth engagement officers were also deployed and concentrated on visiting the hotspot areas to safeguard vulnerable young people.

West Yorkshire Police today said valuable intelligence was gathered in relation to child sexual exploitation perpetrators and officers were able to safeguard a number of vulnerable people.

PC Chris Birkenshaw, of Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Team, said: “This has been another successful proactive policing operation in the town centre in Dewsbury with a number of arrests and fines issued.

“We want to send out the message that CSE and drugs offending will not be tolerated within our communities and we will act on any information given to us by members of the public.

“I would like to thank all the officers, PCSOs and of course all our partner agencies for all their help and support up to and over the weekend as part of the operation.”