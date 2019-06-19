Four men arrested over firearms offences in Heckmondwike

Four men have been arrested in connection with firearms offences in Heckmondwike.

Police were called at 3.50pm on Tuesday (18 June) to reports of a firearm inside of a vehicle.

The VW Scirocco was stopped by armed officers on Walkley Road in Heckmondwike shortly after and two males, aged 30 and 37 and were arrested from the car.

The car was also seized by police.

Two further males, in their 20s, were arrested overnight in connection with the same incident. All have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1233 of 18 June or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.