Four men jailed for 39 years after kidnapping teenage boy in Dewsbury

Clockwise from top left: Amar Khan, 21, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees; Jhazeb Khan, 24, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees; Ansar Qayum, 44, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury; and Shahzeb Khan, 27, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees

The kidnap charge relates to an incident on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, on December 27, 2020.

The men crashed into the 17-year-old victim’s car and assaulted him before forcing him into another vehicle.

He was repeatedly beaten and transferred between different vehicles before managing to get away and seek help.

Harun Nawaz, 27, of Ravens Grove, Dewsbury

Amar Khan, 21, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jhazeb Khan, 24, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Shahzeb Khan, 27, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Ansar Qayum, 44, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Detectives have released a picture of Aftab Khan, 29, who is wanted on suspicion of kidnap. He is believed to still be in the Thornhill Lees/Dewsbury area.

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The young victim has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

"During the incident he was beaten with baseball bats and had his life threatened a number of times.

“I would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are extremely rare and wanton violence like this is not tolerated.

"These men are dangerous individuals and they have rightly been put behind bars for a considerable period of time.

“The judge commended DC Maisie Stevens for her excellent detective work in this case which has resulted in this successful prosecution.”

Another man, Harun Nawaz, 27, of Ravens Grove, Dewsbury, was sentenced on Friday (August 20) to 18 months in prison for assisting an offender in relation to this case.

Following sentencing, police have also issued a wanted appeal for another man who has been linked to this offence.

Anyone who has seen Aftab Khan or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13200645428.