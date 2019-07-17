Gun shots fired at Dewsbury house in 'targeted attack'

Detectives investigating an affray in Chickenley have linked it to further incidents in Dewsbury and Wakefield.

Officers were called shortly after 6.45pm on Sunday to Cedar Drive, Chickenley, to a report a car had been driven directly at a man in his 40s.

Officers were called to Cedar Drive on Sunday. (Google Maps)

He managed to move to safety and was uninjured. The vehicle involved was then in collision with a lamppost and a vehicle on the street.

The incident has been linked to further offences in Princess Crescent, Chickenley, and Bentley Street, Wakefield, on Monday night.

Officers were called at 11.05pm to a report of a firearms discharge at the door of a property on Princess Crescent, Chickenley, and damage to a parked vehicle.

A further call was received at 11.19pm reporting a firearms discharge at the door of a property on Bentley Street, Wakefield.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs of the Protective Services (Crime), said: “I understand that these incidents, and the resulting increased police activity in the area, will cause some concern in our communities.

“I would stress that we are treating these as targeted attacks involving parties known to each other. We will not tolerate people taking the law into their own hands and clearly any use of a firearm is something we take extremely seriously.

“There are extensive enquiries ongoing and I would ask for the public to work with us as our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us.