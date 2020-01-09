Heckmondwike pensioner dies after being hit by large vehicle

A pensioner has died after being hit by a large vehicle yesterday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Market Place around 4pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision.

It is believed a large vehicle collided with the man, 85, who was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, and unfortunately died shortly after.

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm the man taken to hospital has died.

"There have been no arrests and we've interviewed the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to ring 101, quoting log number 1007 of January 8.