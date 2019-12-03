Home Secretary visits Dewsbury to discuss approach on crime

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has been told first-hand about problems with crime and anti-social behaviour on a visit to Dewsbury.

Ms Patel, who has been the MP for Witham since 2010, said Conservative candidate for Dewsbury, Mark Eastwood, is the person to help tackle issues if he is elected as the constituency’s MP next month.

Ms Patel and Mr Eastwood visited Brian Leach, who has been helped to set up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in Thornhill as a response to anti-social behaviour and crime in the area.

Mr Eastwood said: “The Conservative Party is determined to cut all forms of crime in every community across the country."

Mr Eastwood, who has made policing and tackling crime key parts of his election campaign, said he was delighted to bring the Home Secretary to Dewsbury to show how communities are helping the fight against the scourge of crime.

“So, it was good to bring Priti Patel to Thornhill to hear about some of the issues and to speak to Brian about how the Conservatives plan to tackle them.

“We're recruiting 20,000 new police officers to help crack down on serious offenders and bring them to justice.

“I want to make sure Dewsbury gets its fair share of these new officers, so I was keen to show the Home Secretary how they would help the area and how they will be positively received and supported by people in the communities here.

“I was pleased to get Priti Patel’s support and backing.

"If elected as Dewsbury’s next MP, she knows I'll be lobbying her to ensure the hard-working police officers in West Yorkshire get the resources and powers they need to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and stop it causing misery and anguish to people affected by it.”