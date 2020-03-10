'I'm in constant fear': Grandad's hell on Dewsbury estate

A grandad of five said he is in a constant state of fear living on a Dewsbury estate.

Derek Coe, 75, said he cannot leave his home on Bank View because there is too much “suspicious activity” happening on the street.

Derek Coe, 75, said he cannot leave his home on Bank View because there is too much suspicious activity happening on the street

Mr Coe’s views come after two men were assaulted in their home on Bank View on March 3 in what police describe as a suspected “targeted attack” by a group of eight men.

“There’s a lot of suspicious activity happening every day on this estate,” said Mr Coe.

“I never know what’s going to happen and I’m in constant fear.

“I don’t want them to hurt me.”

Mr Coe stands on his front garden with Bank View in the background

The incident on March 3 involved a group of men forcing their way inside a property on the estate, where they assaulted the two men and left with a bicycle and TV.

The victims, two males in their 20s, were taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dewsbury East Councillor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Democracy, Cathy Scott said: “I had to speak to tenants to reassure them.

“I think it’s absolutely terrible for the victims and their families and for the people on the street.

Dewsbury East councillor Cathy Scott

“Yes, it’s a crime hotspot and other Dewsbury East councillors and myself will plan a public meeting so the tenants can feel, and be, safe.

“My advice to tenants is if they see suspicious activity, report it to the council - let us know so we can do something about it.

“I feel we need more police presence, but I understand the lack of resources they have at their disposal.”

Det Insp Andrew Lockwood said: “We’re currently treating the incident as a targeted attack.

“We want anyone who saw the men at the scene, or saw them flee it, to get in touch”.

Police confirmed enquiries are still ongoing.