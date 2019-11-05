Investigation launched after two men are shot in Liversedge

An investigation is taking place today after two men were taken to hospital after being shot in Liversedge.

Officers were called at 7.10pm yesterday (Monday) evening to reports of a shooting on Huddersfield Road.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man received gun-shot wounds but police say both injuries were non-life threatening.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Officers believe the suspects made away in a small dark coloured vehicle.

Enquires are ongoing to trace them.

The road at its junction with Lumb Lane has been closed while officers investigate.

Extra officers are in the area to reassure the community.

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.