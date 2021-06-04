'Justice has been done': Mum's relief after conviction of her son's killers

Kelly Hubbard, mum of Bradley Gledhill, who was stabbed to death in Batley last June

Bradley Gledhill was with two friends when they were chased and set upon in Park Croft, Batley, in June last year.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard how Bradley, of Heckmondwike, was stabbed three times, once through the heart. He bled to death as local residents desperately tried to save him.

Bradley’s mum Kelly Hubbard, 41, sat through every day of the harrowing six-week trial and afterwards said: “We are just relieved it’s all over. Justice has been done.”

Six men and teenagers were convicted of the murder of Bradley, the attempted murder of another man and a serious assault on a third.

Usman Karolia, 19, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Nabeel Naseer, 18, of Gordale Close, Dewsbury; Raja Nawaz, 19, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; and two 17-year-old boys were all found guilty of murder.

All six are due to be sentenced on July 30 but face mandatory life sentences for murder.

Kelly said the trial had been hard to endure and added: “It’s been draining, tense and emotional but we have got the right verdicts.

“When you listen to the defence barristers putting their case, you think they might put doubt in the minds of the jury.

“All Bradley’s friends were in court for the verdict. There was uproar in court but all Bradley’s friends held it together and did him proud.

“Nothing is going to bring Bradley back and if it had gone the other way we would have been devastated.

"But justice has been done and they will all get mandatory life sentences.