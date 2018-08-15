Kirklees detectives charge 31 people over historic child sex abuse in Huddersfield

Detectives in Kirklees have charged 31 people with numerous offences including rape and trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation.

The charges relate to historic sexual offences which took place between 2005 and 2012.

The offences are said to have been committed in the Huddersfield area against five women when they were children.

They abuse is alleged to have taken place while the victims were all aged between 12 and 18 years old.

The 30 men and one woman will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on September 5 and 6.

Twelve of the men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with numerous offences.

The remaining defendants are:

Banaras Hussain, 37, of Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.

Banaris Hussain, 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.

Mohammed Suhail Arif, 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of girl aged 13-15.

Iftikar Ali, 37, of Huddersfield, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Mohammed Sajjad, 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Fehreen Rafiq, 38, of Huddersfield, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Umar Zaman, 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Basharat Hussain, 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Amin Ali Choli, 36, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.

Shaqeel Hussain, 35, of Dewsbury, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.

Mubasher Hussain, 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.

Abdul Majid, 34, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Dogar, 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.

Usman Ali, 32, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Waqas Anwar, 29, of Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Gul Riaz, 42, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Akram, 41, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of trafficking with a view to sexual exploitation of a female and rape of a female aged 14-15.

Manzoor Akhtar, 29, of Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking and three counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Samuel Fikru, 30, of Camden, has been charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.