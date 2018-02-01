Knife robbers attempt to drag girl from car on Heckmondwike street

A pair of men armed with bread knives attempted to drag a woman from a parked car in Heckmondwike last night.

The incident took place on Darley Street in Heckmondwike at around 7:30pm on Wednesday.

Two male suspects approached a car which was parked on the roadside contained two women and a young teenager.

They proceeded to open the car doors and demanded that the occupants of the car to get out and tried to drag the young girl from the car. Both males were carrying what is described to be bread knives.

The girl refused to move and they managed to drive off unharmed and the suspects made off on foot towards Claremont Road.

They are described as two males wearing dark coloured clothing.

DC Ian Carruthers, from Kirklees CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for all of the passengers in the car, thankfully they were unharmed, but were incredibly shaken up due to the incident.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or saw any men matching the description in the vicinity, to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180052065 or information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.