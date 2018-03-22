Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525C439)
The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 22 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Rimvydas Kerys, (51) of The Crossings, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £620 costs, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for failing to provide a specimen.

Sean Brennan, (26), of Highfield Court, Batley, Six-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of assault by beating.

Thomas Garrity, (42), of Coxley Lane, Wakefield, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article in public place in Heckmondwike.

Sebastian Brooke, (36), of Ravens Lodge, Dewsbury, 23-week sentence suspended for two years, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £620 costs and £300 compensation for two counts of assault by beating and damaging a window.

Adeel Abbas, (24), of Garden Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for intent to cause harm/distress to a police officer.

Andrzef Mrozowicz, (35), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order.

Andrew Selby, (60), of Doubting Road, Dewsbury, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Attila Tokoli, (50), of Bradbury Street, Dewsbury, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Alan Ward, (59), of Syke View, Dewsbury, £1,035 costs, £800 fine and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of making entries knowing them to be false and not taking a minimum break after driving for a set period of time.

Paul Blakeley, (26), of Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, £500 fine, £85 costs, £50 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving.

Hammad Ikhlaq, (33), of Brighton Street, Heckmondwike, 26-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Electronicaly-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, 250 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Damien Braime, (28), of The Nook, Cleckheaton, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for causing damage to personal property, using threatening/abusive words and behaviour towards a police officer and failing to surrender to custody.

Janos Androvics, (32), of Grace Leather Lane, Batley, £80 fine, £40 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for destroying/damaging a door lock.

Gareth Paxman, (28), of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Nigel Radcliffe, (53), of Gelderd Road, Birstall, Eight-week sentence suspended for two years, Electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breach of a non-molestation order.

Naomi Robinson, (19), of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £100 compensation, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £75 fine for assault by beating.

Shabaz Khan, (22), of Ravens Walk, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Tariq Mahmood, (42), of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, £385 costs, £335 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver and speeding.

Adil Idris, (40), of Brooklyn Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Joanna Hughes, (45), of Chestnut Meadows, Mirfield, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Khadijah Lunat, (25), of David Lane, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Saqib Bhatti, (36), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmodnwike, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress and stealing toys and food from a pet store.

Michael Battye, (30), of Alexandra Crescent, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Simon Webster, (24), of Walnut Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Shameela Dhorat, (27), of Barber Walk, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £1.80 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Lee Hudson, (31), of Peel Street, Heckmondwike, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £2.80 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Luke Lorningan, (26), of Soothill Lane, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.90 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Laura Marshall, (25), of Nelson Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £1.80 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

David Peck, (35), of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Rizwan Yusuf, (33), of Wensleydale House, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Daniel Siddall, (27), of Carlton Road, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling on a train without buying a valid ticket.

Leonard Barham, (43), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days and £300 compensation for stealing lead.