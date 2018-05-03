Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series May 3 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Waqas Hussain, (31), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, Community order and £85 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.

Mark Roberts, (33), of Wellington Walk, Dewsbury, Eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £120 victim surcharge for breaching a restraining order.

Jeremiah Buchanan, (56), of Town Hall Street, Mirfield, 10 hours’ unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with community order requirements.

Steven Adams, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for nine months and £115 victim surcharge for stealing vodka and condoms.

John Hardy, (25), of Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.20 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Anthony Read, (28), of Priory Way, Mirfield, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £1.80 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Wendy Stewart, (no age given), of Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.60 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Anthony Cain, (40), of Halifax Road, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.20 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

David Carroll, (28), of Bank View, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing bedding and chocolate and failing to surrender to custody.

Paul Steadman, (45), of no fixed abode, Jailed for ten weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing make-up.

Ryan Rawson, (36), of Spring Valley Close, Liversedge, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.