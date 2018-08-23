Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 23 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Davelea Barton, (38), of St Aiden’s Walk, Ossett, 12-month conditional discharge, £160 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for four counts of stealing groceries from Dewsbury.

Richard Frost, (36), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Richard Hall, (39), of Eightlands Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for eight days and £220 compensation for stealing electric toothbrushes.

Simon Crockford, (40), of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days, 200 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 41 months for taking vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualifed, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

Andrew Harper, (49), of Kirkgate, Batley, £333 fine, £85 costs, £33 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Shaun Inness, (31), of Abbey Road, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge and £145 compensation for damaging a car.

Jake Pearce, (23), of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing computer mouse and possession of Class B drug.

Harjinder Bahia, (38), of Mill Lane, Batley, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £367 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for three counts of stealing cosmetics.

Stacey Dean, (29), of Cedar Road, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £132 compensation for four counts of stealing.

Lee Ewart, (32), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for eight days, 200 hours’ unpaid work, £100 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Stephen Kenny, (54), of William Street, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £820 compensation for two counts of trespassing with intent to steal.

Sharon Wilcox, (46), of Northstead, Dewsbury, 12-month conditonal discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.