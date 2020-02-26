Lorry hits and kills pedestrian crossing the road in Heckmondwike

A 69-year-old woman has died after being hit by a HGV while crossing the road in Heckmondwike.

The DAF large goods vehilce had been turning right from Westgate onto Market Street when it hit the woman at 11.05am on Wednesday, February 26.

Heckmondwike (Photo: Google).

West Yorkshire Police's Major Collison and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Martyn Burns of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has sadly resulted in the death of the pedestrian involved.

“We would very much like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision or the lorry in the moments before it occurred.

“I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact MCET on 101 referencing police number 13200101677.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."