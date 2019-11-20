‘Low lives’ steal charity funds after Dewsbury break-in

A Dewsbury chip shop owner has blasted the thieves who stole a charity box from his business as “low lives”.

Dad-of-two Jason Calvert, 50, who owns Moorside Fisheries, on Heckmondwike Road, arrived to work on Friday morning to find his business’ side metal shutter had been pried open, and discovered £250 worth of stock and a Royal National Institute of Blind People charity box was taken.

Dad-of-two Jason Calvert, 50, inside the Moorside Fisheries chippy

As well as loss of stock, Mr Calvert said he will be looking at a total loss of over £2,500 when taking into account damage sustained during the break-in.

He said: “It was a shock to see when I arrived on Friday morning.

“About £250 of stock was taken along with the charity box.

“The thieves are low lives, they really are.

Moorside Fisheries, on Heckmondwike Road

“In total I’m looking at a £2,500 hit to my business and that doesn’t include the stress of the whole situation.”

Mr Calvert said the crime scene investigation team confirmed his side metal roller door was pried open with a crowbar.

“I would like to thank my family and staff for helping me with the clean up because despite the break in, we had the chippy up and running by half 11 that morning,” said Mr Calvert.

“The situation has left me angry and frustrated, but I’d also like to thank the public for their support.

“The message I want to send to the people that broke is this: what goes around comes around.”

Mr Calvert also confirmed he has provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 13190586943 on 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.