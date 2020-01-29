Man, 40s, dies on Cleckheaton street during early hours

A man has sadly died in the early hours today on a street in Cleckheaton.

West Yorkshire Police were called around 3am to Serpentine Road, in Cleckheaton, to a report of an unconscious man on the pavement.

Police presence at the scene in Cleckheaton

Paramedics also attended the scene, close to the town centre, and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Pictures sent in from eyewitnesses show forensics and a white tent at the scene of the incident.

The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a man in his 40s.

The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post mortem examination, but at this time there are no suspicious circumstances to the death.

forensics and a white tent at the scene

More to follow.