Man, 40s, dies on Cleckheaton street during early hours

A man has sadly died in the early hours today on a street in Cleckheaton.
West Yorkshire Police were called around 3am to Serpentine Road, in Cleckheaton, to a report of an unconscious man on the pavement.
Paramedics also attended the scene, close to the town centre, and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Pictures sent in from eyewitnesses show forensics and a white tent at the scene of the incident.
The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a man in his 40s.
The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post mortem examination, but at this time there are no suspicious circumstances to the death.
