Man hospitalised after being hit with baseball bat outside Dewsbury school

A man was repeatedly hit with a baseball bat during an attack in Thornhill Lees on Saturday.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted in a street brawl on Slaithwaite Road around 11pm.

It is believed a taser-style weapon was also used during the fight.

Police were called to the scene, outside Thornhill Lees CofE Infant and Nursery School, and the main road was closed for most of the night.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Det Insp James Bellhouse, of Kirklees District CID, said: "We are treating this as a targeted attack and working to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

"We have extensive enquiries ongoing to trace those involved in this unacceptable incident of violent behaviour.

"A number of witnesses have already been spoken to but I would urge anyone else who has any information which could help our ongoing enquiries to please contact Kirklees CID, quoting crime reference 13200121484."