Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Heckmondwike

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Church Lane, Heckmondwike on Friday, May 14

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident, which took place at approximately 8pm on Friday, May 14, on Church Lane in Heckmondwike.

It occurred after the victim, a 61-year-old man, was struck by a red Seat Arona and suffered serious leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries, which are not life-threatening.

The man, who had been driving a Peugeot Partner box van in silver, had been involved in a dispute and physical confrontation with the driver of the Seat Arona over driving matters just prior to the incident, and it is believed this was witnessed by passers-by.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and released on police bail.

DC Alyssa Hollingworth, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into this serious incident which we do know was witnessed by a number of passers-by.

“The victim suffered some significant crush injuries and we do want to speak to persons present or who witnessed the prior altercation between the drivers to help us build a fuller picture of the incident."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13210239269.