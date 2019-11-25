Man to go on trial accused of assaulting baby boy found with serious head injuries at house in Birstall

A man has is to go on trial accused of assaulting a baby who was found with serious injuries at a house in West Yorkshire.

Leeds Crown Court

Taylor Biggins, 24, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in the property in Birstall on October 25 this year.

Biggins, of Middlegate, Birstall, appeared in court via a video link from Leeds prison for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place between October 23 and 26.

A trial date was set for April 14 next year and is expected to last between four and five days.

Biggins was returned to custody after the hearing.