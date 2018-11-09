Motorist stopped in street inside car during attempted robbery in Heckmondwike

A duo tried to steal a man's car during an attempted robbery in Heckmondwike.

The offence happened as the victim, 61, was driving along Church Street at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 1.

A man stood in front of the vehicle, forcing him to stop, while a second offender opened the car door and ordered the victim to get out.

He refused and drove off after managing to pull the door shut.

PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating and appealing to witnesses to what was a frightening experience for the victim which left him unharmed but understandably shaken.

“We have had reports of males fitting the suspect’s description hanging around near to the incident on Sunnyside earlier in the day and standing around next to a fried chicken takeaway on Horton Street the day before.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen or can identify these males, or who may have information about the attempted theft to come forwards."

The man who stopped the car has been described as white, 17 to 20-years-old, 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, and of a slim build,

He was wearing a light, possibly grey hooded top with the hood up. He was also wearing a dark bandanna with light spots on his chin.

The second man was described as Asian, in his late teens to early 20s, 5ft 7ins to 6ft tall, and of average build. He wearing a dark hoodie with a dark bandanna below the chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting referencing crime number 13180548655.