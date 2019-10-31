MP rally call to Dewsbury public after councillor’s home attacked

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has rally cried the public to “dial down the hate” in response to the petrol bomb attack on Kirklees Councillor Masood Ahmed.

Ms Sherriff highlighted how the firebomb attack has put into question councillors safety when undertaking their day-to-day tasks representing the public, without fear of being physically or mentally threatened.

Mr Ahmed stood outside his home in Savile Town

MP Sherriff has since been bombarded with over 100 abusive messages an hour via social media after a heated exchange with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, where the

Conservative leader responded with “humbug” when Ms Sherriff asked him to moderate his language.

She said: “One read: ‘do what the people told you to effing do, otherwise yes, expect to be strung up metaphorically or pysically’.

“I’ve never known a time of such open hatred directed at politicians.

“Councillors and MPs inevitably draw criticism for their views, but our councillors should expect to be able to exercise their democratic duties without fear of threats, intimidation or violence.

“We must ensure there’s effective support and security for our councillors, and, together with my constituency neighbour, Thelma Walker, we’ve written to the Chief Executive of Kirklees

Council and local partners to review preventative and proactive security measures for local councillors.

“We need to dial down the hate and focus on the things we have in common.”

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on a dark-coloured Peugeot 207 used in the firebombing attack against Mr Ahmed.

CCTV recorded at the councillor’s home was handed to police showing four suspects leaving the vehicle.

The suspects can be seen throwing firebombs on two cars outside Coun Ahmed’s home on Pentland Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190544179.