Nails used in latest attack on Dewsbury dog walking routes

Four-inch nails stuck in pieces of cooked meat is the latest weapon to be used against dogs in the region.

Dog walkers believe they have been left in a deliberate attempt to injure their pets just weeks after rat poison was found in bags of dog food in Dewsbury.

The piece of ham picked up by Sarah-Jayne's dog.

Last week Mirfield resident Sarah-Jayne Bell managed to prise nails from the jaws of her Alaskan malamute having seen warnings on social media.

She was walking her regular route on the Mirfield footpath linking Robin Royd Lane and Wellhouse when the dog picked up cooked ham laced with six steel nails.

Photos of large nails placed in cooked sausages had earlier done the rounds on local Facebook group Mirfield Matters.

Sarah-Jayne said: “We were lucky because pictures had been posted on a local Facebook group so when we were out walking our dog we were very aware of it. We’d kept her close and managed to get it out pretty quickly.

"Overnight it snowed and so it was difficult to keep an eye out for anything sinister. Elsa picked up a piece of ham with the nails in, which was very scary because it had lodged in the back of her mouth."

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “It’s extremely concerning to hear about this and we’d like to remind people that deliberately causing unnecessary suffering to animals is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“Anyone with any information about this should get in touch.”

Sarah-Jayne herself took to social media to warn other dog owners, where she has received hundreds of concerned messages.

“I’ve had a huge response from people all over. They’re just horrified to think that people would want to do this sort of thing to a dog.

"It’s not just a danger to dogs because kids walk that route a lot and a nail like that could easily break through a pair of pumps or even trainers."