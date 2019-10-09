Over 1,000 arrests made in West Yorkshire as part of violent crime crackdown

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in just six months in a crackdown on violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire.

Operation Jemlock is the Force's initiative to reduce serious violent crime and involves officers carrying out proactive, high visibility patrols in key areas.

It started in April following a meeting between Chief Constables, including John Robins QPM and the Home Secretary. A number of forces including West Yorkshire were given additional funding to enable dedicated resources to be deployed in order to tackle violence and knife crime.

The operation is having a positive impact on the communities of West Yorkshire:

*So far, officers working on Operation Jemlock have made 1,070 arrests.

*They have carried out 1,005 stop searches for weapons.

*Over 1,650 intelligence submissions have been made and 93 weapons have been removed from the streets.

All of this means that between April and the end of August this year, there has been a 13% drop in serious knife crime compared to the same period last year.

During the same period the overall number of stop and searches has also risen significantly. There has been a 45% increase in the numbers of stop searches and Operation Jemlock officers have been significant contributors to this, along with their colleagues on routine duties.

Superintendent Damon Solley, said: "Operation Jemlock is helping to make a real difference in the communities we serve. Our officers are out there patrolling in all districts of West Yorkshire doing their very best to tackle violent crime and knife crime head - on.

"They are also acting as a deterrent to those considering committing crimes of violence and as a dedicated resource to concentrate on a crime type which blights communities and is devastating to victims and their families.

"In just six months we have made over 1,000 arrests and we recently put more resources into the operation. We aim to do all we possibly can to reduce the amount of violence and knife related offences on our streets. The results we have seen so far are encouraging but there is much more to do. Officers will continue their daily deployments and will work relentlessly towards further reductions."

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: "The 1,000 arrests in six months as part of this targeted approach is a significant milestone and really demonstrates our commitment to tackling serious violence.

"This robust and intelligence led law enforcement operation is on-going and providing reassurance to those areas blighted by violent crime"

"To significantly reduce this type of behaviour in the long-term will require sustained resources and partnership working to intervene and prevent harm from happening in the first place. We are continuing to develop a violence reduction approach to address some of these longer term issues and pressing the Government to confirm dedicated funding.

"My thanks and appreciation to all the officers and staff involved for the very real difference they are making in our communities so far with this campaign."