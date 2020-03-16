Police appeal after men try to steal dog in Kirklees park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in an attempted robbery of a dog.

The incident happened next to Stocks Bank Road, in Mirfield on Sunday.

Rocket Park, Mirfield

Two men, who arrived at a location believed to be Rocket Park, in a white van approached the 51-year-old victim, who was walking his dog.

According to police, one of the men distracted the victim and then assaulted the man while the other tried to take his dog.

The male victim fought back and both men fled with one leaving in the van and the other running towards Leeds Road.

Both men were described as Eastern European, around 6ft tall and aged between 20 to 25 years old.

One of the men was described as having dark black hair and was wearing black trainers, jeans and a blue hooded top.

The other had short brown hair and was wearing a black cap, beige trousers and was wearing a red top.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information or who saw the incident which took place around 5.30pm on March 15 in the park just off Stocks Bank Road, in Mirfield.

Anyone who saw the incident or who saw the men leaving the location is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number: 13200135473.

Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.