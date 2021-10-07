Police appeal to find wanted man after Cleckheaton attack

Donald Johnson

Officers want to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of Donald Johnson, who is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court in connection to the attack.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks, officers have been unable to locate the 45-year-old. They say he is known within the Cleckheaton area and to have links to the Queensbury area of Bradford.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could help find him is asked to call 101 or visit the police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 13210084747.