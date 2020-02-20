Police arrest three men in Heckmondwike after firearm incident in Dewsbury

Three men are in police custody after a firearm incident in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened yesterday morning around 8am on on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury.

Following enquiries officers later attended an address at Leeds OId Road, Heckmondwike around 9am yesterday morning.

Detective Inspector Andrew Lockwood of Kirklees CID, said: “All reports of firearms offences are taken very seriously by Kirklees Police and we are appealing for witnesses to the reported discharge in Birkdale Road between 8pm and 8.30pm.

“We have not had any reports of any persons being injured and are very keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the reported incident involving two cars."

Officers attended Leeds Old Road following a report of a dispute between several people in the cars and a potential firearms discharge at the scene.

Three men aged 27, 24 and 47 were arrested from the address in connection with the report and remain in custody.

“Enquires remain ongoing and I would ask anyone who has information about this incident to ring Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 277 of February 19," said DI Lockwood.

“Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about a reported incident involving two cars, one of which was a black Audi on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury between 8am and 8.30am yesterday.