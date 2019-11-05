Police begin high visibility patrols in Liversedge after shootings

Enquiries remain ongoing by police into the shootings on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge yesterday evening (Monday).

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident at around 7.10pm, or who witnessed a small dark coloured vehicle driving in the area to come forward.

A police cordon remains in place on Huddersfield Road while officers conduct enquiries.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment for gun-shot injuries. The 27-year-old man has since been discharged from hospital and has been arrested for an unrelated offence.

The 22-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: “Clearly this incident has caused understandable concern in the community and extensive enquiries are underway to identify those involved.

“The discharge of any firearm in a public place is an extremely serious matter and something police will absolutely not tolerate.

“There will be an increased policing presence and high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area yesterday to contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting Operation Filtergate. Alternatively, you can use the live-chat facility available via the Force website.