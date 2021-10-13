Police bikers arrested drug dealing scooter rider in field in Batley

Leeds Crown Court

Nathaniel Dickinson was riding the scooter on Leeds Road, Batley, when he saw police and rode off.

Police followed Dickinson as he rode onto fields off Carlinghow Lane during the incident at 7pm on May 3, 2020.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said when police caught up with Dickinson he abandoned the scooter and tried to run away, but tripped and fell.

Dickinson, of Ealing Court, Batley, tried to throw away a shoulder bag during a struggle with police before he was arrested.

Mr Ahmed said the bag was found to contain 20 plastic bags containing Class A, B and C drugs.

There was 22 milligrams of cocaine, 28.54 grammes of ketamine and 91 tablets of an unnamed Class C drug.

The total value of the drugs was around £670.

Police also seized £100 cash and two mobile phones.

One of the phones contained messages which indicated drug dealing had taken place.

Father-of-two Dickinson, 29, admitted possessing cocaine and three charges of possessing Class B and Class C drugs with intent to supply.

He has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences including possessing Class B drugs, damage and traffic offences.

A probation officer told the court Dickinson said he had been using cocaine and ketamine at the time and had been dealing to pay off drug debts.

The probation officer said: "The defendant did describe his behaviour as stupid and this will be the last time he returns to court."