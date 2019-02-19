Police hunt Batley hit and run driver after man knocked down in Preston Street

Police are hunting a hit and run driver who failed to stop after knocking down a man in Batley.

The 33-year-old man was left with serious injuries when he was hit by a car as he crossed the road in Preston Street during the early hours of Monday, February 11.

The man was knocked down as he crossed the road in Preston Street, Batley. Picture: Google

Officers have been unable to trace the vehicle involved and are now turning to the public for help.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 33-year-old man was crossing the road when he was in collision with a car, which failed to stop at the scene.

"No details about the type of vehicle are known at this time."

He said the victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, has any dash cam footage or who saw anything.

Contact police on 101, quoting reference 13190085515, or you can use the live chat facility on the force website.