Police hunt for man in connection with a serious sexual assault

Mario Sztojka (25) who is wanted by the police in connection with a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield on May 26

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Mario Sztojka, 25, who is known to frequent the Heckmondwike and Huddersfield areas.

He is wanted by officers in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault on a female in Huddersfield town centre in the Viaduct Street area between 2.20am and 2.30am on Wednesday, May 26.

DCI Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries into this incident and specially trained officers have been supporting the victim.

“I am now appealing for information from the public to help us locate Mario Sztojka who is wanted by police in connection with the offence.