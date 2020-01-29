Police launch investigation after man dies on West Yorkshire street

Officers cordoned off a street in West Yorkshire after a man was found unconscious and died.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, was found unconscious near to a petrol station at Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A police tent was erected on a street in Cleckheaton following the death of a man on Wednesday morning

The man was pronounced dead a short while later.

Residents woke to find the road cordoned off and the sight of a forensics tent.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 2.50am this morning to Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton, to a report of an unconscious man on the pavement. Paramedics also attended at the scene and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a man in his 40s.

"The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination, but at this time there are no suspicious circumstances to the death."