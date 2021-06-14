Police probe suspected cannabis factory after flat fire

Fire crews were called to Market Place, Heckmondwike following reports of a fire in a flat above some shops

At least six fire engines, including a turntable ladder appliance, were called to Market Place following reports of a fire in a flat above some shops.

Police and ambulance crews also attended and firefighters tackled the blaze from above using the turntable ladder.

A man was seen escaping through a window of the flat and police want to speak to anyone who saw him.

The drama happened above a mobile phone shop in the former Santander bank premises next to The Dandy Lion pub at around 9.30pm, and road closures were put in place.

After the fire was put out, investigators found evidence of cannabis production. Engineers from Northern Powergrid attended to make the scene safe.

In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Market Place, Heckmondwike, by the fire service at about 21.35 on Sunday to reports of a fire underway at a flat there.

“Officers attended and put road closures in place while the blaze was contained by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“A number of grown cannabis plants were located in the flat and Northern Powergrid attended the scene.

“Enquiries are underway into the incident and police would like to speak to anyone who has information or who saw a man exit the flat via a window before police arrived on scene.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13210295661.