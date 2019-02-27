Police release video of West Yorkshire burglary where Audi A4 was stolen

Police investigating a burglary in Liversedge have released video footage from inside the property.

The keys to the victim’s Audi A4 were taken and the vehicle stolen from the driveway. It was recovered several weeks later.

The footage shows one man smashing a glass door and entering the property on Tuesday January 22. Two men then follow him in and search the property. They leave the same way they entered.

Detective Constable Mike Smith, of Kirklees CID, said: “The footage shows the suspects entering through a kitchen door and searching that room before making a search of other rooms of the house. We are hoping someone may recognise these males and be able to assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13190039419. Information can also be given to West Yorkshire Police by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the website.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.