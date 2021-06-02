Six found guilty of murder of Bradley Gledhill

Bradley Gledhill

Detectives have welcomed the verdicts following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The six had been convicted of the murder of 20-year-old Bradley, the attempted murder of another male and a serious assault on a third in an incident on Park Croft, Batley.

Usman Karolia, 19, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Nabeel Naseer, 18, of Gordale Close, Dewsbury; Raja Nawaz, 19, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; and two 17-year-old boys were all found guilty of Bradley’s murder.

Usman Kariola, Ahmed Kariola, Nabeel Naseer and Irfan Hussain were also found guilty of attempted murder of one other victim.

Usman Kariola was further found guilty of the section 18 wounding of the third male.

Bradley, of Heckmondwike, was fatally injured after being attacked in the street during the evening of Sunday, June 21.

The court heard that the 20-year-old and his two friends had come across their attackers by chance. There was no evidence existing to suggest a meeting had been planned or of there being any prior contact between the two groups.

Bradley and his friends were attacked by the six, with all three victims receiving significant knife injuries.

Police and paramedics attended but, despite treatment including first aid from residents, Bradley did not survive his injuries.

The six defendants will all be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, July 30.

Senior investigating officer Vanessa Rolfe, of the homicide and major enquiry team, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome these guilty verdicts which come at the end of a lengthy trial, and now await sentencing of these males in July.

“Our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends and with the other victims of these six, now we have reached the end of what will have been a draining and very emotional few weeks for them.