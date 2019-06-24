The 14 most shocking unsolved crimes on West Yorkshire’s railways last year

From serious sexual assaults to gun offences, we can shed new light on the crimes going unsolved or unpunished at West Yorkshire’s stations and on its trains.

Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime”.

Railway passengers were endangered when something was placed on the line on the evening of January 30, 2018. No suspect has ever been found in relation to the incident, reported at Ben Rhydding railway station near Bradford.

Police recorded a firearms possession offence at Leeds railway station on September 30 last year. A suspect was identified but the case stalled due to evidential difficulties.

Police recorded an offence of administering poison with intent to injure or annoy at Leeds railway station at 1am on August 9 last year. The victim did not want to press charges.

At East Garforth railway station in Leeds, police recorded an offence of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control on April 19 last year. The victim did not want to press charges.

A robbery was reported at Bramley railway station in Leeds at 7pm on May 28 of last year, but the police have not been able to identify a suspect.

A serious fraud offence was reported at the Neville Hill train depot in Osmondthorpe, Leeds, on April 25 last year. No suspect was ever identified in the case of false representation.

No suspect has ever been identified for a racially or religiously aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm, which happened at Leeds railway station at 2pm on November 7 last year.

Problems gathering evidence scuppered attempts to solve a robbery reported at Leeds train station in the early hours of August 21 last year.

An instance of malicious obstruction of the railway line was reported at Shaw Lane, Halifax, shortly after 9pm on May 31 last year. No suspects were identified.