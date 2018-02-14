Thieves carrying brick in attempted robbery at Batley newsagents

Thieves carrying a brick tried to rob a newsagents in Batley.

The attempted robbery happened at the Local Express, in Common Road, yesterday (Tuesday).

Two men entered the store and demanded money from the shopkeeper at about 7pm.

When they refused, one of the men smashed a brick he was carrying on the counter.

Both men then left the store on foot empty-handed.

The first man who was holding the brick is described being of average build, and about 5ft 10ins tall.

He was wearing a black parka jacket with a furry hood which was up, a black scarf covering his face, dark blue jeans, dark trainers and spoke with an Asian accent.

The second is described as about 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a black Puffa jacket with a blue hooded top with the hood also up.

He had a black scarf covering his face, black trousers and dark trainers.

Police said officers are now checking CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13180074086 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.