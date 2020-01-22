Trial date set for teens charged with Birstall man's murder

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a Birstall man have appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning.
Batley man, Kiryan Earnshaw, and a 15-year-old youth from Huddersfield who cannot be named due to legal reasons, will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 13 for a seven-day trial, the court said.
The two are charged with murdering Birstall man Robert Wilson, 53, and seriously injuring another man, 39, on January 16 outside a pharmaceutical plant near Huddersfield.
A statement from Mr Wilson's family said he was a "loving and committed husband and father".
The two teens are also charged with offences of possession of a blade and a section 18 assault on the 39-year-old man.
Mr Wilson was stabbed outside his place of work, Thornton & Ross.
Mr Wilson's death was confirmed by a post-mortem examination revealing he died as a result of "multiple stab wounds", according to police.