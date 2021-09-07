Two girls attacked by man as they walked along River Calder in Dewsbury

Police have issued this photo of a man they are looking to trace in connection with assaults on two girls on the River Calder in Dewsbury

The incident happened at 2pm on Saturday, August 14 close to Schofield Bridge.

One of the females was pushed into the water and was further assaulted when she got out.

Extensive enquiries have been conducted on the matter and officers are keen to identify the man pictured. He is described as an Asian male, around 20 years old.

Inspector Lee Baragwanath, of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Teams, said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but I am also conscious that not all incidents are reported.

“If you have been a victim of crime, or have information you wish to report, especially if it may be linked to this one, please get in touch.

"You may hold a vital piece of information that will enable us to identify this offender.”

Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, is asked to call 101 referencing crime number 13210411769. Or contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat