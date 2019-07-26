Two people charged for burglary and fraud following a spate of incidents in Batley and Spen

Two people have been charged for burglary and fraud following a spate of incidents in the Batley and Spenborough area.

Over several months, officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team and Police Community Support Officers have been working with colleagues from Kirklees CID, Kirklees Council and Neighbourhood Housing to tackle a number of offences when two suspects were targeting, befriending and exploiting vulnerable residents in Staincliffe area.

Aliah Bradshaw, aged 39, from Staincliffe, has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of fraud and harassment. She has been remanded in custody and will next appear at court on 20 August.

Amanat Tariq, aged 37, from Staincliffe, was charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of fraud. He has also been remanded and will appear at court on 20 August.

Police and partners are continuing to work with a number of further vulnerable residents to identify any additional offences, in the hope that now both suspects are in prison, vulnerable victims may feel able to come forward with information.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Batley and Spen NPT online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference number 13190230968. Alternatively, you can call the police via 101.