Two people released on bail after arrests in Cleckheaton

One person has been released under investigation and two people have been bailed after police were called to an incident in Cleckheaton.

Police were called to Whitcliffe Road in Cleckheaton at about 1.29pm on Friday after a report of an affray incident involving a group of people.

Officers attended and following enquiries arrested three people on suspicion of offences including robbery and affray.

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his hand.

Enquiries remain ongoing.