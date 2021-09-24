Update: Counter terrorism police conclude search of property in Dewsbury
Six people arrested under the Explosive Substances Act following a counter terrorism police raid in Dewsbury on Wednesday night have been released without charge.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 8:51 am
Officers arrested five men aged 18, 37, 49, 53 and 56 and one woman aged 47 following an intelligence-led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and West Yorkshire Police at an address in the Ravensthorpe area.
The search has now concluded and no threat has been identified as a result of the police activity.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are committed to ensuring the safety of those in West Yorkshire and would like to thank the public for their support and patience during the activity.”