West Yorkshire Police shut down Cleckheaton cannabis farm

Officers from Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing team located and shut down a cannabis farm on Cleckheaton Road, on Sunday December, 22.

40 small plants were seized from the basement of a business and the electricity had been bypassed.

Investigations surrounding the cannabis farm are ongoing.

Bypassing electricity is incredibly dangerous can cause fires and risk to life.

If you have any information you wish to provide you can provide the information via the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously via crime stoppers.