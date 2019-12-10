Woman found walking on M62 carrying 4-year-old child

A woman was found walking on the M62 while carrying a 4-year-old child.

Police were alerted to the dangerous situation after receiving 11 calls saying the woman had almost been struck by vehcile.

The woman and her child were found by emergency services near Hartshead and taken to safety.

WYP officer PC Dave Cant, known as Traffic Dave on Twitter, said the pair were asylum seekers in need of help.

Sharing the incident, PC Cant said: "Responded in terrible conditions to reports of a female carrying a child M62 Hartshead.

"11 calls made to West Yorkshire Police saying the female was nearly stuck by vehicles.

"Female and 4 year old child found by colleagues at the Services Asylum seekers in need of help #Sad."