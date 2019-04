A woman in her 90s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday after being hit with a car in Dewsbury.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 8.39pm on Saturday, 28 April, to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed whilst enquiries were made at the scene."