Dashcam footage shows speeding moped driver mount pavement and run red light to avoid Batley traffic

Dashcam footage recorded in Batley yesterday reveals a shocking example of reckless driving in the town.

The footage was recorded from a vehicle waiting at the Bradford Road lights close to TBC nightclub at around 4.30pm.

A speeding moped mounts the pavement to avoid rush hour traffic in Batley.

Police have been notified.

Video courtesy of Mohsin Ali.