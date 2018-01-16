Delays, crashes and vehicles stranded as snowy weather causes disruption across West Yorkshire

Treacherous conditions on roads across West Yorkshire have caused traffic chaos tonight.

Motorists were warned to expect delays of up to two hours from 7pm on motorways in West Yorkshire, as snow began to sweep across the region.

The M62 westbound suffered severe disruption as a number of vehicles became "stranded" between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at near Halifax at about 7pm.

There were still delays of up to an hour and a half being reported on parts of the M62 at 9pm.

And Highways England said the A628 Woodhead Pass, between Sheffield and Manchester, was closed from 9.15pm in both directions because a stranded lorry was blocking the lands.

In Leeds, a series of bus services have been disrupted from 6pm on onwards, according to operator First.

The 75, 2 and 12 First services were all running slow still at 9.30pm, as sleet and snow turned to ice on roads in parts of the city.

First also said there were "major delays on all services" across Calderdale because of the weather conditions.

Some services in Calderdale were running up to one hour late by 8pm.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice as temperatures in parts of Yorkshire are expected to hit lows of -2C overnight into Wednesday.

Elsewhere, one lane was closed on the M62 westbound between junction 33 at Pontefract and junction 34 at Selby until about 7.30pm.

The Met Office said the snow and sleet will continue throughout the night in parts of Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, forecasters expect another cold, windy day, wintry more showers, and the possibility of more sleet and snow towards the evening.