Dewsbury MP goes viral for Commons jibe at Transport Secretary Chris Grayling

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff was given a slap on the wrist by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow yesterday after she delivered a sideways jibe at under-fire transport boss Chris Grayling.

After Bercow introduced the Secretary of State for Transport into an emergency debate into no-deal ferry contracts yesterday afternoon, Ms Sherriff shouted "Ahoy there" across the floor, poking fun at Mr Grayling's controversial £33million payout to settle a Eurotunnel lawsuit.

An embarrassed Grayling finally faced questions from the Commons five days after the Government announced the deal with the Channel Tunnel operator over contracts worth £108million to import vital supplies.

Mr Grayling, labelled 'Failing Grayling' by detractors, has so far withstood months of pressure after a number of faux pas ranging from the disastrous re-scheduling of train timetables in the north to offering a company close to £14m for ferries that didn't exist.

Ms Sherriff called for the resignation of Mr Grayling as long ago as last May.